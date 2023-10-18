The Internet has plenty of funny animals we can’t get enough of, but the funny clip of a dog talking about a certain kind of bacon is the ‘best video’ in years, say amused users.

Funny video of animals is an instant mood enhancer, hence it isn’t a surprise that social media is dominated by puppies and kitties that never fail to bring a smile to your face. If you’re having a rough day, this video of a dog “talking” about bacon is all you need!

Image from Getty

Dog talks about bacon in a funny video

The viral video of the dog talking about bacon isn’t new to the Internet. In fact, it’s over a decade old, but users say it never gets old!

The viral footage featuring the dog named Clark is also known as the ‘Ultimate Dog Tease’ video and has amassed more than 200 million views on YouTube!

The adorable video depicts a made-up conversation between a man and the dog, as they discuss the food in the fridge. It begins with the man telling Clark that he found the “maple kind” bacon among other items, which he ended up eating.

The highlight of the video is Clark’s earnest reaction to everything he’s hearing and the matching voice-over that makes it look as if the dog could really talk.

The complete video includes multiple funny dialogues, which you ought to watch to know what we are talking about!

Clark G the Dog is an Internet sensation

Twelve years later, Clark is still a star with more than 84,000 followers on Facebook. The description reads: “The world-famous dog. I am a Dutch Shepherd mix. My Mom adopted me from a puppy.”

Clark’s owners often post pictures of the elderly dog doing the usual puppy things. However, the last photo of him was shared on the night before Christmas last year.

As per Woof Report, the pooch was about 2.5 old when he shot to fame in 2011. So Clark must be over 14 years old in 2023.

But, he and his cutest reactions remain strongly imprinted on people’s minds and many argue, that nothing can beat the video of Clark.

Users have watched the viral video ‘millions of times’

It isn’t an exaggeration when we say people have watched the video featuring Clark tens and hundreds of times. The video has over 209 million views on YouTube and counting.

“Twelve years and this video is still adorable and hilarious,” said one.

“This dog has lived rent-free in my head for twelve years. Every single time I hear “maple” and “bacon”, I hear this poor voice saying ‘The maple kind, yeah?’ For twelve years. This video is magic,” said another.

“I have watched this video probably 6 or 7 million times and I still laugh like it’s the first time seeing it. Gotta be one of the most watched and most loved videos on YouTube,’ said another.