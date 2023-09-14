A funny TikTok video in which a girl tells people to “spell pharaoh” has resurfaced and it’s making people laugh all over again.

It was shared by a TikTok user called Serena Shahidi back in 2021. She’s from New York and goes by the handle @glamdemon2004.

‘Spell pharaoh’ video from TikTok

“I think we place way too much emphasis on looks when it comes to building confidence,” she says in the video which has had 1.8 million views.

“Because some of you guys have not read a book in years, don’t know how to do taxes, have no sense of identity outside of the internet and can’t speak in public.”

“Yet every morning, there you are looking at yourself in your full-length IKEA mirror going ‘You’re so hot. You’re the prettiest girl in the world’,” she continues.

Then comes the funny line: “Okay and? Even if that were true and let’s be honest, ‘Who cares?’. Spell Pharaoh. Tell me what the FTC does. Name a single hobby of yours outside of media consumption.”

She uses the ability to spell the word pharaoh as a sign of intelligence – and people still think it’s absolutely hilarious more than two years on.

‘Still so iconic’

The video has gone viral on Twitter this week and everyone is reminiscing over the brilliant video.

One person wrote: “‘Spell pharaoh’ is still so iconic. I love her.”

“‘Who cares, spell pharaoh’ is a line that goes so f***ing hard,” said another.

A third person added: “‘Spell pharaoh’ is still what my brain says when someone’s an idiot on the internet.”

“Say what u want about this video but it taught me how to spell pharaoh and I’ll never forget it,” someone else tweeted.

Another wrote: “Spell pharaoh is still the funniest thing I’ve ever heard.”

It’s giving people an ‘ego boost’

The video is boosting social media users’ egos as they’ve realised they can in fact spell the word and explain what the FTC does.

“I got an ego boost when I first watched this because I know how to spell pharaoh,” one person wrote.

Another said: “This was good for my ego because I read full length novels, know how to spell pharaoh, am familiar w the FTC even though I’m not a US citizen, and I write when I’m bored.”

“Not the ego boost I got while watching this because I know how to spell pharaoh,” someone else wrote.