Speculation that Taylor Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelce is the talk of the internet and it’s sparked a flurry of funny memes.

The pair have been linked for months, but things escalated this week when the NFL star’s brother jokingly said the rumors are “100% true”.

Rumor Taylor and Travis are dating

The dating rumors started in July when Travis revealed he attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Kansas City and tried to shoot his shot at the star on an episode of his podcast. He said he was hoping to give her his number but wasn’t able to because “she doesn’t meet anybody”.

However, a while later, an insider told The Messenger the pair “have been quietly hanging out” and claimed she “saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago”. Fast forward to last week, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s brother Jason said Travis was “having fun” – but didn’t expand any further.

Then, he claimed the rumors are “100% true” in an interview on the 94 WIP Morning Show, saying: “I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100% true. I hope this thing goes a mile” before quickly adding: “No, I’m joking. I don’t know what’s happening.”

Travis then addressed the whole thing in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, reiterating: “I threw the ball in her court. I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit’.”

“We’ll see what happens in the near future,” he added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes

Taylor is yet to speak out about her love life – but funny memes are flooding Twitter as people react to the unlikely pairing.

