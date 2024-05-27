Rather than being an anomaly, Furiosa’s dramatic stumble contributes to a trend that includes The Fall Guy hosting the worst summer-movie-season launch since 2004, with the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-led action-comedy earning a meager $27.8 million. Notably also the first May not to begin with a Marvel Studios movie dominating the box office since 2014 (again excluding the pandemic years), this May seems indicative of something going on with moviegoers’ tastes in 2024… although don’t believe anyone who tells you they’re absolutely certain what those tastes are.

In fact, it’s striking how the failures of both The Fall Guy and Furiosa seem to offer almost contradictory lessons for the industry. The first is an old-school star vehicle in the style of summer tentpoles from the 1990s. Technically The Fall Guy is also an IP movie since it’s based on an early 1980s Lee Majors TV series, but since the target demo for the film was born a decade or more after that show’s run, the film looked and was marketed as essentially an original property carried by the perceived star power of its two leads.

The Fall Guy’s failure, and the following weekend’s over-performance of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which marked the 10th(!) installment in that nearly 60-year-old franchise, seemed to suggest that despite the success of Oppenheimer last year, audiences still preferred intellectual property they were familiar with. After all, the biggest hit of 2024 has thus far been Dune: Part Two, a sci-fi epic based on a novel with legions of fans and which utilized a showy Gen-Z cast to great effect on social media. And yet, Furiosa is another franchise film that extends a brand which in 2015 at least showed remarkable pop culture cache, and Taylor-Joy remains one of the most popular actresses to breakout in the streaming age thanks to The Queen’s Gambit. THR indeed ranked her as one of the 10 most popular young actors in the industry today alongside Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

In other words, if The Fall Guy looked like a gamble that went back to “the old ways,” Furiosa was as sure a bet as at least Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which unlike Furiosa changed out the creative team of the last audience-embraced hit. Nonetheless, George Miller’s epic is opening not only below Apes, but even last weekend’s IF, an actual original movie from director John Krasinski. Also with that family movie budgeted at only $110 million, a $33.7 million opening looks a lot rosier.

Hence the absolute sense of mystery (and perhaps mild panic) descending into some corners of Hollywood this month. What do audiences want if they’re ignoring not just original(ish) projects a year after the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, but also IP events greenlit because they were expected to play to the Comic-Con Hall H demographic? It would be a fool’s errand to offer any absolute answer, but we’ll provide some mild speculation about the confluence of challenges facing the studios.

The variety of factors contributing to diminished moviegoing are legion: streaming, an increasingly minuscule theatrical window, a pandemic altering viewing habits, runaway ticket price inflation, and the rise of short-form video sharing social media apps like TikTok. All of the above are adding to the decline in cinema’s importance in the weekly social lives of young people. However, the other underlying problem seems to be that neither studios nor exhibitors have discovered a long-term solution to counteract that erosion. Continually raising ticket prices well above natural levels of inflation gave exhibition a short-term shot in the arm during the 2010s, but it also made moviegoing an increasingly expensive, and therefore cost-prohibitive, option to the audiences who were already turning away. Similarly, audiences who sat out The Fall Guy because they figured it would be on streaming soon were rewarded yet again when Universal put it on PVOD after only three weekends.