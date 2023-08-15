The Futurama Season 11 Episode 6 release date and time has been revealed. The upcoming episode will be titled “I Know What You Did Next Xmas” and will be available to stream on Hulu. In it, we’ll witness Bender and Zoidberg’s new time-travel adventure as they move through time to attack Robot Santa.

Here’s when the next episode is coming out.

The Futurama Season 11 Episode 6 release date is Monday, August 28, 2023.

The Futurama Season 11 Episode 6 release time in the US is:

Pacific Time (PT) – 12:00 a.m

Central Time (CT) – 02:00 a.m

Eastern Time (ET) – 03:00 a.m

Where to Watch Futurama Season 11 Episode 6

Viewers can watch the next episode of Futurama Season 11 on Hulu.

If you haven’t subscribed to Hulu, then you could pay either $7.99 per month or get a yearly subscription for $79.99 and get two months free.

Part 1 of Season 11 began on July 24 and will go on a break with its 10th episode on September 25, 2023. The series began with the delivery guy Philip J. Fry accidentally ending up in cryo-sleep on New Year’s Eve 1999, which led him to wake up a thousand years in the future. In season 11, the focus has shifted to the state of bitcoin in this timeline along with a new pandemic, vaccines, and cancel culture.

The cast of Futurama Season 11 involves Billy West as the voices of Professor Farnsworth / Zapp Brannigan / Fry / Zoidberg, John DiMaggio as Bender, Katey Sagal as Leela, Lauren Tom as Amy Wong, Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad, Tress MacNeille as Mom, and David Herman as Scruffy.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

“Season 11 will feature a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

