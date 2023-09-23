Kenneth Branagh has starred as detective Hercule Poirot in three films based on the books of Agatha Christie. 2023’s A Haunting in Venice was his latest, but it may not be his last.

Producer teases potential future Poirot films

Speaking to Variety about the recent film starring the iconic detective, producer Judy Hofflund — who worked on the first two Poirot films, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile — was asked about Branagh potentially returning for more films.

According to Hofflund, there are no concrete plans as of yet, but there “have been some conversations” about it.

“Not yet. There have been some conversations about what they’d like to do next,” said Hofflund. “I know what I want next, but I can’t tell you what it is.”

Branagh’s latest film as the detective, A Haunting in Venice, is once again directed by Branagh (who has directed both previous Agatha Christie-based films) from a screenplay written by Michael Green, based on Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), and Riccardo Scamarico (Caravaggio’s Shadow).