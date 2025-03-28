Autogo, a UAE-based autonomous mobility solutions company, has announced the launch of its RoboTaxi service trials in Abu Dhabi.

The company, operating under Kintsugi Holding, has announced the launch in preparation for full-scale operations by 2026.

The launch aligns with a strategic partnership with Apollo Go, the autonomous mobility subsidiary of Baidu, one of the world’s leading companies in large-scale self-driving transportation.

The launch aims to bring next-generation mobility technologies to the streets of Abu Dhabi.

RoboTaxi: Features and functions

RoboTaxi vehicles offer a smart and seamless transportation experience, designed to meet the needs of modern cities and their residents. With advanced electric design and AI-driven systems, the vehicles ensure precise and consistent driving with real-time responsiveness to surrounding conditions.

The RoboTaxi ensures safety on the roads by reducing human-related driving errors. Its fully electric operation also makes it a more sustainable option, helping to reduce emissions, alleviate traffic congestion, and contribute to reimagining the future of smart cities.

The sixth-generation RT6 RoboTaxi was specifically developed for autonomous ride-hailing services. It features a safer, smarter, and more comfortable design.

As the first company in China to offer fully autonomous ride-hailing, Apollo Go continues to integrate AI, big data, and automation to support the development of future smart cities.

Operational trials for RoboTaxi

The operational trials are being carried out in coordination with Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) to ensure that the service aligns with local transport strategies, regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure requirements as part of the emirate’s efforts to enhance smart mobility.

“The launch of RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of a large-scale transformation in urban mobility. RoboTaxis serve two key goals: enhancing road safety and achieving more sustainable transportation,” said Sean Teo, Managing Director of Kintsugi Holding.

Autogo and Apollo Go will also work together to test performance in real-world environments, engage with the public, and prepare for broader deployment of the technology across Abu Dhabi by 2026.

Apollo Go, also known as Luobo Kuaipao, is Baidu’s platform for autonomous ride-hailing services. It is one of the leading global companies in this field. Its fleets have logged over 150 million kilometers of autonomous driving with a strong safety record. By March 2025, it had exceeded 10 million autonomous ride orders.