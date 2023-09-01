Future‘s artist Tray Tray, an up-and-comer on his Freebandz label, has unfortunately been killed.

Details around the murder have been limited, but what is known is that Tray Tray was in Chicago when he was shot on Thursday (August 31).

Tray Tray’s manager, Mikkey Halstead, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Friday (September 1).

“Heard You Cuz,” he wrote. “@traytray_fbg I Love you with all my [broken heart emoji] cuz! Numb right now, but I’m thankful for all the memories. Trust & believe I’ll make sure your music & legacy lives on!”

He continued: “@jaeski.__ , @jojo1of1_ & @barikozartt._ gonna make you proud I promise! Thank you for the way you always lit up our home & our hearts! @queeniana_1 & I are devastated but we won’t question YAH. You will live forever in our hearts Tray Tray! May you & Your Pop’s (ChuckieMo) RIP”

Future, as of this writing, has not commented on the death of his artist.

Tragedy seems to follow rappers in Chicago as of late.

In June, a 14-year-old drill rapper known as Lil Tuda was shot and killed in Chicago.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Lil Tuda (real name Timothy Lockhart) was shot in the head on Chicago’s West Side at 4:45 p.m. on June 17 on the 100 block of South Homan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital in Chicago.

Another 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times alongside Lil Tuda and rushed to the same hospital.

Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes told the outlet the shooting involving both teenage boys — which occurred during Father’s Day weekend and the Juneteenth holiday — was a tragedy.

“I’m not happy at all,” Holmes began. “Father’s Day, Juneteenth, celebrating for what? Until we can stop this gun violence, Black-on-Black crime, and get these individuals in custody, then talk to me. But, we got two babies, two babies here.”

He continued: “So, how are their fathers going to be happy? How are their mothers going to be happy? How is this family going to be happy? It’s wrong. Turn these individuals in.”

The Chicago drill rapper was allegedly a member of the DMG (Dirty Money Gang) which is a set of Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones.