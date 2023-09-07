G Herbo has had it with people sending him a viral clip of his doppelgänger, threatening to block those who do.

On Wednesday (September 6), the 27-year-old MC shared his thoughts on a clip posted by Hip Hop social channel Bars that brought attention to someone who looks just like him. The video, captioned “G Herbo was getting down,” shows the lookalike wearing only boxers and dancing as his dog chews on his ankle.

The Chicago native subsequently posted it on his Instagram Story, writing: “NEXT PERSON SEND ME THIS IM BLOCKING YOU [three laughing emojis].”

Check out the hilarious response below:

Ever since DJ Khaled’s “twin” was spotted roaming the streets as an Uber driver, Hip Hop doppelgängers have been popping up more frequently. Drake and Kodak Black were next in line to have people imitate them, but Lil Durk’s lookalike has stuck to the part the longest.

After going viral last year, Periko a.k.a. Shmurkioo debuted a brand new look earlier this year while updating fans on what’s next in the pipeline for him. In mid-April, he took to Instagram and shared a brief clip informing fans of what’s on the horizon for him.

In the video, Perkio revealed that he has ditched his infamous blonde dreadlocks, trading them in for shorter, darker locs.

“I have no competition, Last man standing #TheChampion [trophy emoji],” he captioned the post. “We’re down here working, you know, shooting videos. New shit coming soon, man. I’m tellin’ y’all. Perkio on top.”

Coincidentally, Lil Durk also switched up his look recently, returning to a darker coif as well.

Perkio first hit the scene in 2022 after impersonating Lil Durk on social media. Soon after, the rising star would befriend the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper himself and was even cast to play Durk in his “Blocklist” music video.