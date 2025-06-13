Image: G42

G42, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology group has launched G42 Europe & UK, a new subsidiary headquartered in London.

The entity will focus on providing tailored AI solutions to the private sector and collaborating with governments and industry partners to develop critical AI infrastructure across the UK and continental Europe.

G42 Europe & UK will be co-chaired by two technology leaders: Omar Mir, an international board member at World Wide Technology, and Marty Edelman, group general counsel of G42.

Mir brings over two decades of global tech industry experience, having led initiatives in 5G, edge computing, cloud, and AI services across the UK, Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

Edelman oversees legal and compliance strategy for G42’s global operations and has been key in shaping the group’s governance as it expands into new markets.

Leveraging G42’s expertise

“Our goal is to harness G42’s proven AI expertise and localise it for European and UK businesses — fuelling digital transformation, enhancing competitiveness, and building resilient, sovereign AI infrastructure in partnership with public and private stakeholders,” said Omar Mir, co-chair of G42 Europe & UK.

Marty Edelman, also co-chair, added, “UK and Europe represents a dynamic market with immense opportunity for AI-driven innovation. By establishing a dedicated hub in London, we strengthen our ability to serve clients with deep regulatory understanding and world-class technology solutions.”

The establishment of the new entity follows G42’s increasing presence in Europe, which includes recent announcements of data centres and compute clusters in France and Italy, alongside growing interest from other regional countries.

G42 Europe and UK plans to leverage G42’s global network of supercomputing nodes, data centres, and AI capabilities. It aims to deliver scalable, secure, and end-to-end AI services, ranging from strategic advisory and model development to infrastructure deployment and managed services.

These services will target sectors such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy. The new subsidiary will also work with national and regional authorities to advance data-sovereignty initiatives and support the deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure.