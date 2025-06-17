U.S. President Donald Trump was pulling out of a meeting of Group of Seven leaders on Monday in Canada and heading back to Washington due to the fighting between Israel and Iran, the White House said in a sudden announcement.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X. “Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

Trump’s departure will mean the G7 grouping will be without its most important leader as the bloc was set to tackle a number of challenges, including the growing conflict between Israel and Iran, the war in Ukraine and the United States’ unilateral tariffs, which have roiled the global economy.

The U.S. president’s departure, however, could prove a boon for the G7 leaders, who had sought to bridge a cavernous gap between Trump and other members of the bloc over a number of issues.