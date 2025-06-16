Canadian fighter jets intercepted a private civilian aircraft that violated restricted airspace on Sunday above Kananaskis, Alta., where the G7 summit is taking place.

On Sunday night, the RCMP said that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Canadian region, known as CANR, deployed CF-18 Hornet fighter jets after the civilian aircraft violated the restrictions.

The incident happened at about 11:05 a.m. MST, with RCMP saying the entry into the airspace met the criteria for a “tactical” response.

2:16

G7 summit kicks off, Carney prepares for one-on-one with Trump



“After multiple steps were taken to gain the pilot’s attention, CANR employed final warning measures to contact the pilot and have them safely land under their own power,” a news release from the RCMP said.

Trending Now N.S. missing kids: Why policing expert believes case now a criminal investigation

Italian art museum calls out visitors who sat on crystal chair and broke it

Story continues below advertisement

“It is every pilot’s responsibility to ensure that there are no restrictions in the air space they intend to fly.”

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

There are two Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) of temporary air restrictions that remain in place until 11:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday due to the G7 Summit taking place.

Those are effectively no-fly zones for non-authorized aircraft as part of security measures in place for the summit where international leaders are currently gathering.

Those zones are centred on Kananaskis Village and the Calgary International Airport.

More information on specifics about the restricted airspace zones can be found on the RCMP website.