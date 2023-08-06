Already dreading the end of summer? Give your fam something to keep their spirits buoyed — a brand new season of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, and a *nautical* one at that! On Aug. 7, six fresh 22-minute-long episodes hit Netflix with everyone’s favorite crafty tween, her best pal Pandy Paws, and all of their other a-meow-zing feline friends. Only, this season, the colorful crew is boarding the SS MerCat cruise ship to Mermaid-lantis for some unforgettable underwater adventures.

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue’s Clues, Daniel’s Tiger’s Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue’s Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby’s Dollhouse combines animation and live-action for a mixed media style that has been making a splash with preschoolers since its debut.

And judging by Scary Mommy’s exclusive clip, Season 8 is destined for the same fanfare. Check it out for yourself:

In the clip, Gabby and Pandy, along with MerCat and SunnyCat, take a rainbow-slide tour of Mermaid-lantis, and as the cute quartet sings, “There’s magic everywhere!” A spa, tasty homemade mer-cakes, a mini-mermaid nursery sure to make anyone say “aww,” and an explosion of color — what’s not to love?

Mermaid-lantis isn’t the only stop in store for Gabby and her BFFs (best feline friends, natch). A snow cruise will take them to see Pete the Polar Bear’s rainbow igloo, and CatRat sends them on a “shiney-is-miney” treasure hunt. Rounding out the fun? They get to welcome Baby Box’s new brother, Benny Box.

Bringing the beloved characters to life are Laila Lockhart Kraner as “Gabby,” Tucker Chandler as “Pandy Paws,” Tara Strong as “Kitty Fairy” and “Mama Box,” Donovan Patton as “CatRat,” Juliet Donenfeld as “Cakey,” Maggie Lowe as “Baby Box,” Secunda Wood as “MerCat,” Sainty Nelsen as “Pillow Cat,” Eduardo Franco as “DJ Catnip,” and Carla Tassara as “Carlita.”

DreamWorks Animation

As fans of the series have come to know (and love), each character has their own endearing personality. But Season 8, in particular, will focus on finding everyone’s “special sparkle” — the extra-something that makes them unique.

In February, Twomey emphasized how important it is when creating episodes to craft stories that will ignite kids’ imaginations. “One of the key elements for us in making the show is that we want to spark creativity,” she told Scary Mommy. “Kids have so much media available. So, one of the things that we always keep in mind when writing new episodes and creating them is we want kids to be able to watch the show, then turn off the media and be inspired by the show to create things in their own world and play on after the show is over.”

Added Johnson, “Having kids ourselves, we know how to spark their interests, and they’re just such great story starters and catalysts to our adventures.”

Season 8 of Gabby’s Dollhouse premieres on Netflix on Aug. 7.