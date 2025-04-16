Gabon forward Aaron Boupendza has died at the age of 28 following a fall from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) said on Wednesday.

Boupendza, who joined Zhejiang FC earlier this year, was in good form with four goals in six matches.

“At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who left a lasting impression at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon [in 2022],” FEGAFOOT said in a statement.

“Trained at CF Mounana and Bordeaux in France, the Gabonese striker joined the Chinese league after a brief spell in Romania.

“FEGAFOOT and the great family of Gabonese soccer offer his biological family their sincere condolences in this difficult time.”

Aaron Boupendza has died at the age of 28, the Gabonese Football Federation said on Wednesday. Guo Tianqi/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Authorities in China have launched an investigation to find out whether the fall was an accident, suicide, or the result of foul play, media reports in Romania said.

There was no official confirmation for the cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that I learn of the tragic death of Aaron Boupendza, a talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football,” Gabon President Brice Oligui Nguema said.

“I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul.”

The forward played for several clubs in France, Turkey, Qatar, the United States and China.