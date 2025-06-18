“Ten years without clean water: erased! Ten years without hope: forgotten! Ten years of suffering: over!”—Adesina to residents of Libreville’s outlying neighborhoods.

Adesina Receives Gabon’s Highest Civilian Honor

Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema and African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina (www.AfDB.org) on Monday jointly inaugurated a new drinking water pumping station, marking the end of a decade-long water crisis in PK5, a densely populated district of Libreville.

The new PK5 pumping station, with a daily capacity of 57,600 cubic meters, is designed to deliver clean water to 128,000 residents across seven northern districts of the capital.

“These past few weeks, we’ve finally felt like citizens of real capital. Water is flowing from our taps at last,” said Sandrine Onanga, a 33-year-old mother living in PK5. “It has been eight years since we last saw a drop of water. We had even forgotten what a tap looked like,” added Astrid Momboukou, who joined the crowd to witness the inauguration of the facility.

For years, taps had run dry in parts of Libreville. “That’s all behind us now. No more lugging water jugs for kilometers. No more waiting late into the night for police tankers to deliver water every two or three days,” said Sandrine, smiling under the light rain that fell over Libreville that Monday.

The new station was inaugurated in the presence of senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, and an enthusiastic local population. It forms part of the Integrated Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Program for Libreville (PAIEPAL). The program, with a total investment of €117.4 million, is financed through a €75.4 million loan from the African Development Bank and a €42 million loan from the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF), backed by the People’s Bank of China and administered by the Bank.

The program aims to improve access to potable water and sanitation services in Libreville, strengthen sector governance, and build capacity for long-term transformation.

The initiative ensures that more than 300,000 people—approximately 31% of Libreville’s 967,095 residents—now have sustainable and permanent access to clean water. The beneficiary communes include Libreville, Akanda, Owendo, and Ntoum.

Adesina emphasized the life-changing impact of the new pumping station: “Ten years without drinking water: erased! Ten years without hope: forgotten! Ten years of suffering: ended!”

The Bank, a reliable and strategic partner for Gabon

Adesina also highlighted the Bank’s unwavering development support for Gabon during his ten-year tenure. “From 1974 to 2014, the Bank approved $1 billion in financing for Gabon. Since my election in 2015, we have committed an additional $1.5 billion—1.5 times the previous 40-year total,” he said.

According to Philippe Tonangoye, Gabon’s Minister for Universal Access to Water and Energy, the project has significantly improved water infrastructure. It involved renewing 150 kilometers of pipelines, upgrading and extending another 150 kilometers of distribution networks, building and rehabilitating multiple water towers, and installing around 60 public standpipes across Libreville and surrounding areas.

“The African Development Bank spared no effort to make this program a reality,” said Minister Tonangoye. “Some of these installations had not seen a single drop of water in ten years. My gratitude goes to the Bank for its commitment to Gabon.”

President Adesina receives top Gabonese honor

Ahead of the inauguration, Gabonese President Oligui Nguema conferred on Adesina the insignia of Grand Officer of the Order of the Gabonese Merit, one of Gabon’s highest civilian honors, in a ceremony witnessed by his wife, Grace Adesina.

Recognized for his visionary leadership, Akinwumi Adesina—dubbed “Africa’s Chief Optimist”—will complete his second and final ten-year term as President of the African Development Bank Group on 31 August. Since 2015, he has led transformative projects across Africa under the Bank’s five strategic priorities, the “High 5s” (https://apo-opa.co/4n9ysad).

Through these priorities, 565 million people have seen their lives transformed. In the water sector alone, 63 million people gained access to clean water and 34 million to sanitation services.

Flagship projects in Gabon

For decades, the Bank has supported Gabon’s socioeconomic development by helping diversify strategic sectors. It is now Gabon’s leading infrastructure partner.

Among flagship projects, the Bank financed the New Owendo International Port. With a capacity of four million tonnes per year, this multi-purpose port (minerals, timber, containers) has reduced handling costs by 30% and become a critical link in Gabon’s logistics chain. In this context, the Gabonese President took Dr. Adesina on a tour of the La Baie des Rois Special Investment Zone, located 18 km from the port. The maritime façade of the Gabonese capital aims to be modern to attract international real estate investors to revitalize the country’s economy and create wealth for the population.

The Bank is also helping Gabon develop the Kinguélé Aval hydroelectric power station—the country’s first energy PPP—which will add 40 megawatts of reliable, affordable, and clean energy. It is also financing the Ndende-Doussala road, a key segment of the Libreville-Brazzaville corridor that will connect Gabon and Congo and boost regional integration.

With an active portfolio of $61.26 million, the African Development Bank Group’s strategy in Gabon focuses on two priority areas: supporting the development of sustainable infrastructure to drive industrialization, and strengthening economic governance and the business climate to promote social inclusion.

Following the inauguration, President Oligui Nguema and Akinwumi Adesina visited two families in separate districts that were once severely impacted by water shortages. They also toured the National School for Hearing-Impaired Children, which serves hundreds of students. Since gaining access to clean drinking water, the school has seen a significant improvement in hygiene conditions.

