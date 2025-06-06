Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at the club until 2029.

The 27-year-old joined the club in 2020 and has made 210 appearances for the north London side, scoring 20 goals — more than any other Arsenal defender.

“I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot,” Gabriel said. “I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it. I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too.

Gabriel Magalhães has signed a new contract with Arsenal. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Arsenal is an amazing club and I’m so proud to sign a new contract. I love this club, love the supporters, my teammates, I love this stadium.

“I’m so proud and thank you for all the support. We continue together for the future.”

The Brazil international scored on his debut at Arsenal and has since won the community shield and been awarded with a spot in the 2024-24 PFA Team of the Year.

Gabriel missed the final games of the 2024-25 season after suffering a hamstring injury against Fulham in April, and in his absence, Arsenal won just three of their last eight Premier League games.