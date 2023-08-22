Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has made history by becoming the first Indian film to release in Monterrey, Mexico. The movie was theatrically released on August 11, 2023 and has been creating mayhem at the box office and is currently raking in huge numbers, set to cross the 400 crore mark.

Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles from the first film. In the film, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The film’s release in Monterrey, Mexico is a testament to its universal appeal and quality. The film has opened new doors for Indian cinema in the global market and has set a new benchmark for future films.

Gadar 2 Holds Strongly On 2nd Monday, Set To Cross Huge 400 Cr Today! All Time Blockbuster

The much-awaited movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, released on August 11. Interestingly, it is clashing with OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, in the theaters. Both the films are sequels but both are contrasting in terms of genres.

Gadar 2 Scores 2nd Highest 1st Weekend Of The Year After Pathaan

Going by advances, it was evident that film will take a massive start on day one all over. Film was super strong in central India, north and south. West Bengal and Punjab were little subdued and improved from day two onwards once the tsunami of craze took over.

Gadar 2 crossed 40.10 cr net on day one. Film dropped by small margin in single screens but grew in national chains. Film collected 43.18 cr on day two which was fantastic after such massive day one.

Film scored historic say at box office on Sunday with 51.70 cr net figure all India with housefull boards all over which was jump of 20%. Film has crossed 135 cr over weekend and that is only second to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Gadar 2 scripted history with close to 38.70 cr net Monday that too on non holiday. For any film to score 50 cr on holiday is big deal and here film is doing that on non holiday that too after 3 huge days. Film scored highest Tuesday ever on Independence Day national holiday and crossed 55.40 cr net. Film scored highest day 6 ever on Wednesday with 33.50 cr net. Film dropped on Thursday and collected 23.28 cr net. Film has total of 284.63 cr after week one.

Gadar 2 Crosses 388 Cr On 2nd Monday

Film collected 20.50 cr on 2nd Friday with 12% drop. As expected, film jumped by 50% and collected 31.07 cr on 2nd Saturday. Film jumped big on 25% on 2nd Sunday and collected 38.90 cr. Film has crossed 82 cr net over 2nd weekend with only 40% drop from 1st weekend. Film scored highest 2nd Friday, 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday ever. Film held strongly on 2nd Monday and collected 13.50 cr net. Film will cross huge 125 cr net in 2nd week.

Film has total of 388.60 cr net. Film will cross 400 cr net tomorrow. Now film has chances to beat lifetime biz of Pathaan and emerge highest grosser ever as it has only Dreamgirl 2 in third week to compete.

Following are the collections for the film:

Friday: 40.10 cr

Saturday: 43.08 cr (7% jump)

Sunday: 51.70 cr (20% jump)

Monday: 38.70 cr (25% drop)

Tuesday: 55.40 cr (43% jump)

Wednesday: 32.37 cr (41% drop)

Thursday: 23.28 cr (28% drop)

1st Week Total: 284.63 Cr Net

2nd Week:

Friday: 20.50 cr (12% drop)

Saturday: 31.07 cr (51% jump)

Sunday: 38.90 cr (25% jump)

Monday: 13.50 cr (66% drop)

Total: 388.60 cr net

