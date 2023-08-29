The makers of Gadar 2, the sequel to the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, have announced a special offer for the moviegoers on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The film, which stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles, is set to release on August 11, 2023.

Here is the post:

The offer is a great opportunity for the fans of Gadar franchise to watch the film with their family and friends and celebrate the bond of siblinghood. Gadar 2 is a period action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. The film is set in the backdrop of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and follows the story of Tara Singh, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his imprisoned son during the war.

Blockbuster Business Of Gadar 2 And Race To Beat Pathaan Is On

Gadar 2 has generated a lot of buzz among the audience ever since its trailer was released on July 26, 2023. The trailer has received over 62 million views on YouTube⁵ and has been praised for its patriotic theme, action sequences and dialogues. The film also features Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha and Simrat Kaur in supporting roles.

Gadar 2 is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year and challenge the box office records of other films. The film has already grossed over ₹608.95 crore worldwide with 460 cr domestic net and emerged as the year’s second highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Hindi film. It also became tenth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Only Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is ahead of this film.

Also read: Chartbuster: Full Song Ramaiya Vastavaiya From Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Is Out, Watch It Now!

Gadar 2 Is Certain To Cross 500 Cr Net Lifetime, Pathaan Lifetime Is Touch And Go

With out any iota of doubt, Gadar 2 is creating havoc at box office with historic occupancy in single screens all over. This might be the biggest surprise for trade and most of naysayer who didn’t give much chance to the film. Now only target for Gadar 2 to beat Pathaan at box office as it’s behind SRK starrer by 2% after 18 days of run.

Following is the comparison of Pathaan (only Hindi) Vs Gadar 2:

Day 1: 55 cr / 40.10 cr

Day 2: 68 cr / 43.08 cr

Day 3: 38 cr / 51.70 cr

Day 4: 51.50 cr / 38.70 cr

Day 5: 58.50 cr / 55.40 cr

Day 6: 25.50 cr / 32.37 cr

Day 7: 22 cr / 22.50 cr

Week 1: 328.50 cr / 283.85 cr (14% behind)

2nd Week:

Day 8: 17.50 cr / 20.50 cr

Day 9: 15 cr / 31.07 cr

Day 10: 13.50 cr / 38.90 cr

Day 11: 22.50 cr / 13.50 cr

Day 12: 27.50 cr / 12.10 cr

Day 13: 8.25 cr / 10 cr

Day 14: 7.50 / 8.40 cr

Week 2: 111.75 cr / 114.47 cr (2% ahead)

3rd Week:

Day 15: 6.50 cr / 7.10 cr

Day 16: 5.75 cr / 13.75 cr

Day 17: 5.75 cr / 16.10 cr

Day 18: 11 cr / 4.60 cr

Total: 469.25 cr / 460.65 cr (2% behind)

Lifetime Total: 524 cr net / –

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related