Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has created history at the box office. The film, which is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has received a lot of love from fans and critics. It has shattered all box office records, by scoring the second-highest opening weekend in Bollywood this year after Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan.

The film, which released on August 11, 2023, earned Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day and went on to earn Rs 43.08 crore on Saturday. The film witnessed a huge jump in collection on Sunday and raked in 52 crores, taking weekend collections to 135.18 cr net in India.

“We expected it to open very big. But this has gone beyond anything we expected,” informs a source from the film’s producers Zee Studios.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan.

Gadar 3 on the cards with a bigger star cast

Following the tremendous response to Gadar 2, the makers are keen on bringing the third part soon. While the second part of the ferociously jingoistic franchise came twenty-two years after the first, the third part is all set to start shooting early next year.

During a press conference, director Anil Sharma responded to a question related to Gadar 3. He replied, “Intezaar kariye sahab. Intezaar ka faal bahot zyada meetha hota hai jaise ki raha. Kuch vichar toh mann mein aya hai mere aur Shaktiman ji ke aur thoda intezaar kariye. Ho jayega sab.”

Well, at the end of the film Gadar 2 it mentions ‘To be continued’. And now fans are excited to know about the third installment. But looks like the wait will be long as nothing has been finalised. It has been reported that the writer has suggested the idea that ‘Gadar 3’ can be the story of grandfather, father and grandson, where if everything goes as planned then Sunny paaji will be seen in the role of grandfather in third instalment.

As per another publication, the cast and crew of the third Gadar will remain the same. “But Zee Studios is looking at making the third Gadar film even bigger than the first and second. While Sunny Deol will shoulder the third film like the first two, other A-list actors and actresses in supporting roles may be added in part 3. And Sunny’s handpump-wrenching moment which people have missed in part 2 will definitely be back in part 3,” says an informed source.

Sunny Deol to get more than double the fee for Gadar 3

A report in an online entertainment news portal states that Zee Studios has decided to hike up Sunny Deol’s fees in Gadar 3. And not by a small margin but by more than double of what he got for Gadar 2.

A source tells that Sunny Deol got Rs 25 crores for Gadar 2. “But seeing his popularity and fan following even after so many years, Zee Studios has decided to pay him Rs 60 crores for Gadar 3,” says the source.

The source also adds that Sunny Deol is very happy with this deal and has agreed to do Gadar 3 without any hesitation. “He knows that his fans love him as Tara Singh and he wants to give them more of his patriotic avatar,” says the source.

