Despite a last-minute challenge of having to pay a U.S. tariff to get its satellite launched by SpaceX, Galaxia Mission Systems first satellite, MÖBIUS-1, is in orbit.

The MÖBIUS-1 software-defined satellite (SDS) which is “reprogrammable after launch and able to run AI applications in orbit” launched along with 70 other payloads on the SpaceX Transporter-14 mission this past Monday.

According to the company, with this launch several firsts we’re accomplished:

For Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada

First commercial satellite designed and built in Atlantic Canada

Canadian-built hardware/software, operated from Galaxia’s facility in Halifax

For Canada’s Space Sector

First virtual satellite-as-a-service platform launched by a Canadian company

Enhances Canada’s sovereign space capabilities for defense, ocean monitoring, and infrastructure security

For Global Space Innovation

First step in Galaxia’s broader “MissionOne” service — letting clients deploy applications to space without building hardware

Makes space access faster, cheaper, and more flexible — ideal for commercial, academic, and government use cases

The company also highlighted that it had and is creating local jobs and innovating “in high-tech space systems.”

Team picture in Galaxia’s Halifax mission control. Credit: Galaxia

Arad Gharagozli, CEO of Galaxia said, “Our MÖBIUS platform turns satellites into smart, cloud-like platforms – updatable, intelligent, and sovereign by design.” Galaxia’s innovation and independence in Canadian space construction has been a tireless journey, and MÖBIUS -1 represents the culmination of such efforts. Arad added, this is just the beginning- MÖBIUS and it’s derivatives will soon fill mission-critical gaps across sovereign defense and commercial markets.”

Related