Email us at PSPodcast@sony.com!

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS, or download here

Hey y’all! This week the gang returns for the first episode of 2024 to talk oh-so-sweet video games, including a discussion on God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla. Plus the team answers a listener letter with tips for your first Baldur’s Gate 3 play-through.

Stuff We Talked About

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – PS5, PS4

Bulletstorm VR – PS VR2

PS Plus Game Catalog January – Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Hardspace: Shipbreaker and more

Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh DLC Blog

Helldivers 2 PC specifications Blog

Listener letter

God of War Ragnarök

The Cast

Thanks to Cory Schmitz for our beautiful logo and Dormilón for our rad theme song and show music.

[Editor’s note: PSN game release dates are subject to change without notice. Game details are gathered from press releases from their individual publishers and/or ESRB rating descriptions.]