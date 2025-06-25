Three-dimensional structures of U46619 (A), γ-linolenic acid (GLA; B; 18:3, n−6), and linoleic acid (LA; C; 18:2, n−6). The stable states of the molecules were determined by MM2 (Molecular Mechanics Program 2) using Chem3D (PerkinElmer Informatics, Inc., Waltham, MA, USA). Carbon–carbon double bonds are shown in light blue and oxygen atoms are shown in red. Credit: Journal of Pharmacological Sciences (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.jphs.2025.05.009



A new study by Toho University has revealed that gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), a fatty acid commonly found in plant oils such as evening primrose and borage, can directly relax constricted coronary arteries by blocking a key receptor involved in blood vessel contraction. This discovery offers promising implications for the prevention of coronary spasms and angina.

The research is published in the Journal of Pharmacological Sciences. The study was led by Dr. Keisuke Obara, Dr. Kento Yoshioka, and Professor Yoshio Tanaka from the Department of Chemical Pharmacology, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Coronary artery spasms—sudden narrowing of the arteries supplying the heart—can lead to chest pain (angina) and increase the risk of heart attacks. The underlying cause often involves the activation of prostanoid TP receptors, which trigger vessel contraction in response to chemical signals like thromboxane A 2 and prostaglandin F 2α .

In this study, the Toho University team investigated whether GLA, an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid, could block these contractions in isolated pig coronary arteries. They found that GLA selectively inhibited contractions induced by TP receptor agonists, while having little effect on other contraction triggers. Additional experiments confirmed that GLA acts as a competitive antagonist of the TP receptor—similar to omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA.

By selectively inhibiting the prostanoid TP receptor, γ-linolenic acid suppresses abnormal coronary vasoconstriction and may contribute to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Credit: Keisuke Obara



“Surprisingly, GLA—a non-omega-3 fatty acid—showed the same ability as omega-3s to inhibit TP receptor signaling,” said lead researcher Dr. Obara. “This challenges the previous belief that only omega-3 fatty acids have this vascular effect.”

Importantly, the concentrations of GLA used in the experiments correspond to levels achievable through dietary supplementation. GLA is also metabolized into compounds that can suppress inflammation, adding to its potential cardiovascular benefits.

These findings suggest that dietary GLA might help reduce the risk of coronary spasms and related heart conditions by blocking TP receptors in coronary arteries. However, further studies are needed to explore its effects in humans and confirm its long-term safety.

More information:

Keisuke Obara et al, Inhibitory effects of γ-linolenic acid on contractile responses in pig coronary arteries: Possible involvement of prostanoid TP receptor inhibition, Journal of Pharmacological Sciences (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.jphs.2025.05.009



Provided byToho University