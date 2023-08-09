





Just in time for the subway system’s fare increases, NYC is offering riders a new view of their destination.

Photos taken this week show a concerning hole in a strip of SoHo sidewalk. Passersby in the trendy neighborhood can look through the concrete to the Spring Street station below. In a video obtained by the New York Post, the 6 train can clearly be seen through a mouse-sized crack in the sidewalk as it arrives in the station. The camera operator then backs up to reveal that the entire sidewalk is spider-webbed with deep chasms.

An angle from inside the station shows the hole from the platform’s perspective. The final frame, once again outside the subway, illustrates just how thin and fragile the concrete sidewalk is. In further pictures and video obtained by the outlet, the section of road has been cordoned off and a thick plastic mat placed over the hole. Within the station, the area of the platform under the breach is roped off with caution tape.

A witness reported on Twitter that NYC’s MTA was on the scene performing a “sound and tap” exercise to test the station’s structural integrity. Many commenters blamed the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, for the street’s condition. “@NYCMayor and nearly everyone that runs the administration of this city are crooks,” wrote one fiery user. Another adopted a more humorous approach: “Adams will say this gives the station the swag it needs to be true New York.” One person felt that “it should cost 0.00 to get in this death trap.”

The MTA is conducting an investigation to determine how the sidewalk became so degraded. When contacted, the Department of Transportation referred back to the MTA for ongoing updates.

A crumbling sidewalk along Lafayette Street near Spring Street shows a hole that you can see right down & up from the Downtown 6 Spring Street Platform. @MTA employees are on scene & preformed a "Sound & Tap" to test the structural integrity of the station.






