Gardaí have opened an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a house in Co Donegal. The remains of the woman, who was in her 60s, was found at a house in St Johnston on Thursday.

The house has been sealed off and a full investigation has begun into the discovery of her remains. A Garda spokesperson confirmed the Donegal coroner, Dr Denis McCauley, has been informed.

A postmortem on the body will dictate the direction of the Garda investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

No details of the woman’s identity have been released.