Gardaí have sealed off a shopping centre and a supermarket in Longford town following a security alert earlier today.

A number of officers evacuated dozens of shoppers and workers from the town’s Dunnes Stores premises at about 4:30pm.

Many of those watched on as uniformed officers moved in and evacuated the grocery giant’s car park.

At around the same time, gardaí cordoned off Longford Shopping Centre on the back of reports a device might also be located within the building.

Both incidents have sparked lengthy tailbacks in and around Longford town as a result.

It is understood no device has yet been found at either location as gardaí await the arrival of the Defence Forces Army Bomb Disposal Team.

A garda spokesperson confirmed several shops and commercial premises in the town had been sealed off.

“Following a call reported to Longford gardaí on the afternoon of Saturday 12th, August 2023, a number of retail premises have been cleared and scenes preserved in Longford town.

“Gardaí remain at the scene and are liaising with specialist search resources and the Irish Defence Forces, as well as management of these retail premises, with a view to returning these areas as soon as they are deemed safe.”