WITH the Bank Holiday weekend just around the corner, it’s time to take a look at your garden and ensure everything is done before September strikes.

So what are the essential jobs left to do this August to create an outside paradise for late summer going into Autumn?

One man that knows a thing or two about how you can have a garden that your neighbour will be jealous of is Gardeners’ World presenter and green-fingered expert Monty Don.

And the TV star is on hand to guide you through the process and help you out when you need it.

In one of his latest blog posts on his website, Monty explained that this August has been unlike many before it due to the weather we’ve had in the UK.

He said: “Whereas a year ago we came to August on the back of the hottest, driest weather the UK had ever known, this July was cold and wet.

“So it goes. Weather is one thing and climate another and the latter is steadily getting warmer and bringing erratic weather in its wake.”

However, that doesn’t mean that many of the jobs that need doing are any less – from prepping your tomato plants to sowing Autumn salad crops.

But with the month coming to a close very soon, some must now take more priority than others, as the man himself revealed…

TAKING CUTTINGS

One of the most important jobs for avid gardeners to do this August is to take cuttings to prepare your plants for the next season.

Monty advises: “Always choose healthy, strong, straight growth free from any flowers or flower buds.

“Once you have taken material from the plant and placed it in the polythene bag, and go and pot them up immediately.”

After you’ve chosen your cuttings, remove any of the lower leaves and then cut the stem, before burying it “in a container of very gritty or sandy compost or even pure perlite.”

Monty added: “To form good roots the plant does not need any nutrition other than oxygen and water so whatever material you put the plant into must be loose, drain well and not dry out.

“Once the roots are formed (this usually takes around 4-6 weeks) and you see signs of growth then it will start to need better nutrition and need potting into better compost.

“Put this somewhere warm and light but not in full sun or on a south-facing windowsill as it may scorch. Water it well and then keep it moist with a daily spray from a hand mister to help stop the leaves drying out before new roots have time to form.”

COLLECTING SEEDS

Similarly, August marks the time to start organising your favourite plants – and they can all be planted from seed, saving you money along the way.

On his website, Monty revealed: “Not only will this give you dozens of free plants for future years but also spares to give or swap with friends and family and August is the time to begin collecting seed from your garden.”

But how is this done?

The present advised using brown paper envelopes – suggesting A5 is the perfect size.

Then he said: “Either carefully cut the seed heads and upend them into the envelopes, seed head and all or else place the envelope over the seed head, seal it and then snip the stem off and store it upside down.”

Once this is done, write onto each envelope exactly what they are and the date and then “store them in a cool, dry place.”

After around two weeks, these will be dry and ready to be “sieved, cleaned and stored in sealed packets” ready to be planted when you see fit.

CUTTING HEDGES

The longer weekend means you may have more time to cut your hedges, a task you have probably been doing since August began.

But what is the best technique to get this right, and know you’re not aimless hacking away?

Monty explained: “Start with the sides, making sure that you have a slight ’batter’ or outward slope from the top to the bottom.

“This ensures that the lower section is not shaded by the top growth – which is always more bushy as it gets more light – and the hedge remains fully ‘furnished’ right down to the ground.

“Finally, cut the top, using a string strung between canes as a guide.

“Deciduous hedge trimmings can be mown and added to the compost heap and evergreen ones taken to the council green waste.”

PRUNING LAVENDER

If you have lavender in your garden, now is the time to turn your close attention to it, according to Monty Don.

He explained: “The best time to do this is as soon as the flowers start to fade, which, depending on the variety, can be any time between midsummer and the end of August.”

And he also offered up his helpful guide, full of his expert tips, on how you can achieve this.

The gardening guru said: “Cut back hard to a good compact shape but be sure to leave some new shoots on each stem – lavender will often not regrow from bare wood.

“These new shoots will grow fast and provide an attractive and healthy cover to protect the plant in winter and provide the basis of next year’s display.”

