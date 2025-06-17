Toronto Police say the Gardiner Expressway and DVP are partially closed on Tuesday morning after an alleged carjacking and police pursuit that saw one suspect jump from the expressway.

Police said said southbound DVP is closed at Eastern Avenue. The Gardiner Expressway is closed in both directions at Jarvis Street towards the DVP.

The closure stems from a carjacking that occurred just before midnight at the Shops at Don Mills, police said. The suspects then fled the scene and were pursued by officers south on the DVP.

Police said the suspect vehicle stopped and the suspect got out and fled on foot, jumping off the Gardiner Expressway and falling onto Lake Shore Boulevard East below near Parliament Street.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Other suspects are believed to have fled in another vehicle, investigators said.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate. The SIU is Ontario’s police watchdog and investigates incidents involving police and civilians who are seriously injured.