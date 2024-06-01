It’s another bummer of a weekend at the summer of box office, where overall domestic revenue looks to be down 67 percent — no, not a typo — from a year ago as Hollywood and theater owners continue to grapple with a lack of big event pics.

For some, there is reason to smile.

Alcon and Sony’s The Garfield Movie is expected to easily purr passed George Miller’s Furiosa with an estimated $13 million, based on Saturday estimates. (Alcon fully financed the $60 million film.)

Furiosa, costing a pricey $168 million to produce, is looking at a steep decline of 59 percent to $10.8 million, dashing hopes that it would rebound after a disappointing Memorial Day opening.

Compounding Furiosa‘s woes, John Krasinki’s original family film IF, now in its fourth weekend and starring Ryan Reynolds, continues to hold. It even has a shot at beating Miller’s film this weekend with an estimated $10.7 million.

One month in, 20th Century and Disney’s The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will place No. 4 with nearly $9 million. It is the top-grossing film of the summer to date with north of $300 million globally.

The newest installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise is in a close race with Crunchyroll and Sony’s anime sports film Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle.

Among more limited offerings, Disney is also releasing the biographical drama Young Woman and the Sea, starring Daisy Ridley as the real-life young English woman who was famous for swimming the English Channel. The film, which is only planned in 300 theaters, is expected to take in $500,000 or thereabouts.

Summer Camp, targeting older adults with stars including Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodward, looks to fare a bit better with nearly $1 million from 672 locations.

A year ago on this same weekend, Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened worldwide to $208.6 million. This, in part, explains why the combined weekend revenue, which is looking to come in around $68 million, is down a steep 67 percent from the same frame last year and coming after a dismal May.