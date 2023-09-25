





A tough night for the Raiders in Las Vegas ended with an extended evaluation for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday night following the team’s 23–18 loss to the Steelers.

During the postgame media sessions, Las Vegas announced Garoppolo would not be available to speak because he was being evaluated for a concussion, according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not specify how the 31-year-old QB may have been injured, though it’s worth noting he was not checked for a concussion during the contest and played the entirety of the game.

On a night when Las Vegas (1–2) nearly pulled off a comeback bid, Garoppolo’s health will now emerge as a glaring story line worth watching amid the club’s early-season struggles.

Despite his own shortcomings thus far, Garoppolo, who signed with Las Vegas in March, nearly propelled the Raiders to victory against the Steelers after facing a 23–7 deficit late in the third quarter.

Garoppolo finished the night 28–of–44 with 324 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, the last of which came on the Raiders’ final possession of the game with 12 seconds to play.



