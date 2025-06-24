This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with KNF.

The N 680.15 is a new addition to KNF’s N 680 series designed for high maximum pressure and flow rate. Its durable construction allows it to tolerate high media and ambient temperatures, making it an ideal choice for compression and recovery applications. It is capable of handling hydrogen, biogas, natural gas, noble gases and other challenging or valuable media.

The N 680.15 is designed for gas applications requiring high pressure performance. It offers a maximum pressure of 12 bar (rel.), while also providing a strong flow rate up to 140 l/min. Durable construction, along with its unique head configuration, makes the N 680.15 suitable for high temperature applications. It is capable of handling ambient and media temperatures up to 40 °C. Excellent chemical resistance and gas tightness up to 6 x 10-6 mbar x l/s make it a strong choice for applications involving dangerous or aggressive gases. In the future, the new pump will also be available in an explosion-proof version.

With its high-pressure capabilities and heat resistance, the N 680.15 is an excellent choice for industrial, energy, and environmental industries. These capabilities, along with its heat resistance and flow, make the N 680.15 optimal in hydrogen and gas recovery applications. Its leak tightness and chemical resistance also make it a good choice for helium compression and gas purification systems, as well as applications involving high value media.

Durable construction: A strong choice for challenging environments

The N 680.15 features a cast aluminum compressor housing, stainless steel heads, and cast-iron connecting rod for maximum durability. It is available with a PTFE-coated diaphragm and stainless steel valves as standard options. The N 680.15 has a powerful 230/400-volt AC 3 motor, with other voltages available as customization options. All of this with an outstanding performance to price ratio.