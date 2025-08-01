World No. 2 Coco Gauff battled through another tough three-setter on Thursday, rallying from a set and a break down to beat Veronika Kudermetova and reach the fourth round of the WTA Canadian Open.

The top-seeded American, who won her second Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open, again struggled with her serve but held her nerve for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over former world No. 9 Kudermetova.

“The goal of the game is to survive and advance,” Gauff said. “It’s not my best, but it was good enough for today and that’s all I can ask for.”