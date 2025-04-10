Cutter Gauthier teamed with Frank Vatrano to tie it with a late burst, then scored at 1:11 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Soon after Yegor Sharangovich and Matt Coronato scored in a 1:42 span to give Calgary a 3-1 lead, Vatrano started the rally with 3:57 left. Gauthier tied it eight seconds later.

In overtime, Gauthier took a pass from Leo Carlsson and beat goalie Dustin Wolf with a wrist shot from the high slot to the top, right corner.

Ville Husso stopped 36 shots for the Ducks.

Mikael Backlund opened the scoring for the Flames in the second period, and Trevor Zegras tied it with 8:11 remaining.

Sharangovich put Calgary back on top with 6:14 left, and Coronato doubled the advantage with 4:42 left to go.

Wolf made 19 saves.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary is five points behind St. Louis for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Ducks: Anaheim has won two in a row to improve to 35-35-8.

Key moment

Vatrano and Gauthier scoring in the eight-second span to tie it.

Key stat

Calgary lost despite winning 56.1% of the faceoffs.

Up next

The Flames are at Minnesota on Friday night. The Ducks are at Los Angeles on Thursday night.