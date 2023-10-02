“California Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to appoint Emily’s List president Laphonza Butler to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein,“ the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Butler, a longtime labor leader in California, heads up the group, which funds female candidates who support abortion rights for office. She would become the first openly gay U.S. senator from California, and only the second Black woman to represent the state in the Senate.”

“She is expected to be sworn in as early as this week.”

