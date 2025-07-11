A federal immigration raid in California turned violent, causing a political firestorm that Governor Gavin Newsom is at the center of. Critics asked why Newsom didn’t say anything as attacks on ICE agents rose. But when he finally did respond, his sharp comment spread quickly on social media.

Social media is ablaze with outrage over the shocking incident, which is a part of a larger immigration enforcement sweep. The backlash has put California Governor Gavin Newsom under more pressure, as tensions are already high due to widespread deportation operations throughout the state.

Internet users are blaming Newsom for keeping quiet about the rising violence, especially after it was revealed that attacks on ICE officers have increased by almost 700% over the past year, as per a report.

What happened during the immigration raid in Camarillo?

A large-scale cannabis facility in Southern California that was thought to be hiring undocumented workers was the target of the federal raid.

When an anti-ICE protester allegedly pointed a gun at federal agents during a federal immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California, a heated and violent standoff broke out, prompting federal officers to react.

As tensions with protesters escalated, crowd control tactics, such as the use of tear gas, were implemented. One person was pinned to the ground, and several others were arrested.

Why are critics targeting Governor Newsom?

Prominent social media accounts like Libs of TikTok heightened the outcry after the incident by naming Governor Newsom and demanding a firm response.

In light of the increasing violence against federal agents, many internet users voiced their ire at what they perceived as Newsom’s lack of leadership. So far this year, 79 assaults on ICE agents have been reported, compared to just 10 during the same period last year, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Notwithstanding this, Newsom has persisted in calling the raids “inhumane,” attributing the attacks to federal policies rather than law enforcement.

How did Newsom respond and why did it go viral?

As attacks on ICE agents grew, critics said California Governor Gavin Newsom stayed quiet. But then he spoke out on social media, comparing the anger to the Capitol riot on January 6, which made the debate even more heated.

Gavin Newsom broke his silence amid growing pressure to address the violent protest during the ICE raid with a scathing social media response: “Of course I condemn any assault on law enforcement, you shit poster. Now do Jan 6.”

He made the comment in response to conservative pundits who accused him of being lenient toward violence. Newsom brings up January 6, 2021, when a group of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol with violence.

Newsom’s allusion to January 6 was also a criticism of what he perceives to be selective outrage, given that Donald Trump is now back in the White House.

