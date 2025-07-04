Nasser Hospital in Gaza is operating as “one massive trauma ward” due to an influx of patients wounded at non-United Nations food distribution sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

The U.S.-and Israeli-backed GHF began distributing food packages in Gaza at the end of May, overseeing a new model of deliveries that the United Nations says is neither impartial nor neutral. The GHF has repeatedly denied that incidents involving people killed or wounded at its sites have occurred.

Referring to medical staff at the Nasser Hospital, Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the West Bank and Gaza, told reporters in Geneva: “They’ve seen already for weeks, daily injuries … [the] majority coming from the so-called safe non-UN food distribution sites. The hospital is now operating as one massive trauma ward.”

Speaking to a CBC videojournalist outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Narmin Muammar says her brother Ashraf died Friday while going to get aid from a GHF centre.

“Why did they open this? To kill people? To kill youth?,” she cried, visibly distraught. “Close it for God’s sake — we don’t want it.”

Hunger forced him, she said.

“These Americans don’t want to feed the people, they’re killing us,” said Muammar.

Muammar was speaking amid a crowd of mourners who also lost relatives, all gathered for a farewell ceremony outside the hospital. Many wept over bodies shrouded in white sheets, as others prayed.

WATCH | Caught between starvation and danger: Palestinians caught between starvation and danger at aid sites WARNING: This video contains distressing images | Dozens of aid organizations are calling for an immediate change to how aid is delivered in Gaza. They say Palestinians are left with an impossible choice: starve or risk being shot.

At least 509 killings recorded at aid points

Israel lifted an 11-week aid blockade on Gaza on May 19.

The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that it had recorded at least 613 killings both at aid points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and near humanitarian convoys as of June 27.

“Since then … there have been further incidents,” Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva.

The OHCHR said 509 of the 613 were killed near GHF distribution points.

The GHF has previously said it has delivered more than 52 million meals to hungry Palestinians in five weeks “safely and without interference,” while other humanitarian groups had “nearly all of their aid looted.”

The UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that there have been some instances of violent looting and attacks on aid truck drivers, which it described as unacceptable.

Palestinians walk to collect aid supplies from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Khan Younis on May 29. (Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

Patients mostly young boys

Hundreds of patients, mainly young boys, were being treated for traumatic injuries, including bullet wounds to the head, chest and knees, according to the WHO.

Peeperkorn said health workers at Nasser Hospital and testimonies from family members and friends of those wounded confirmed that the victims had been trying to access aid at sites run by the GHF.

Peeperkorn recounted the case of a 13-year-old boy shot in the head, as well as a 21-year-old with a bullet lodged in his neck that rendered him paraplegic.

A Palestinian wounded by Israeli fire while seeking aid on Friday according to medics, receives treatment at Nasser Hospital on Friday. (Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

“There is no chance for any reversal or any proper treatment. Young lives are being destroyed forever,” Peeperkorn said, urging for the fighting to stop and for more food aid to be allowed into Gaza.

The war began when Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while displacing most of the population of more than two million, triggering widespread hunger and leaving much of the territory in ruins.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday it would probably be known in 24 hours whether Hamas has agreed to accept what he has called a “final proposal” for a ceasefire in Gaza.