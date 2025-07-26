We’ve been reporting Saturday on the UK’s vow to support aid airdrop efforts in Gaza.

Israel’s decision to let foreign countries drop supplies into the besieged Palestinian territory is also facing mounting criticism – the process has previously been seen as costly and unsafe. These airdrops are expected to take place “in the coming days” according to an Israeli security official.

“Airdrops are not a solution to starvation in Gaza; they’re a distraction,” Steve Cutts, interim CEO of UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians said in a statement Friday.

“Palestinians in Gaza are starving not because of a lack of available food, but because Israel is deliberately blocking it,” Cutts said. “Dropping aid from the sky cannot meet the colossal needs of 2.3 million people or replace the safe, coordinated aid delivery that only open land crossings can provide.”

Juliette Touma, the director of communications for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), says airdropping aid into Gaza is both costly and dangerous. Israel has banned UNRWA from operating in Gaza after accusing it of having staff involved in the October 7 attack.

“In general, in humanitarian settings, airdrops are used as a last resort. They are very, very expensive and can be quite dangerous,” Touma previously told CNN, adding that “in the context of Gaza, we know that airdrops were not very helpful and in some cases there were fatalities.”

The last airdrops into Gaza took place in October 2024 and were condemned at the time for being dangerous and not meeting Gazans’ needs. In March 2024, CNN reported at least five people were killed when airdropped aid packages fell on them.