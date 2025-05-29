Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 44 people on Thursday, including 23 in an attack on a home in the centre of the Palestinian territory.

“Twenty-three people were killed, others injured and several [are] missing following an Israeli air strike on the Qreinawi family’s home east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza,” civil defence official Mohammad Al-Mughayyir told AFP.

According to the latest update by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 54,249 Palestinians have been killed and 123,492 wounded since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Israeli army has killed 3,986 Palestinians and wounded 11,451 others since violating the ceasefire agreement on 18 March.

The ministry said that 67 bodies and 184 injured people arrived at Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours.