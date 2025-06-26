Gaza’s deeply connected and well-armed clans rejected on Thursday the Israeli accusation that Hamas is once again stealing aid from trucks coming into Gaza, the Times of Israel reported.

The aid trucks that enter Gaza via the Kareem Abu Salem crossing in the south and Zikim in the north carry flour, food and medical equipment, and are intended to supplement the aid distributed by the US military contractor-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the Times of Israel said.

“The clans came… to form a stance to prevent the aggressors and the thieves from stealing the food that belongs to our people,” Abu Salman al-Moghani, a representative of the major tribes, said.

However representatives from the GHF also said they were not aware of any aid trucks having crossed into Gaza at all, and that GHF is the only aid operation in the enclave.