Israeli forces have killed at least 62 Palestinians across Gaza since dawn today, including 19 aid seekers, sources in Gaza hospitals have told Al Jazeera.

Health officials have said that the dead include people who were trying to access humanitarian aid when they were targeted. Israel has struck several areas in the enclave, pushing hospitals already under strain to their limits.

Casualty figures are expected to rise as rescue teams continue to search through the rubble left by ongoing Israeli strikes.

Conditions in Gaza have deteriorated as Israel has completely blocked all aid from entering Gaza. Global hunger watchdog Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has warned that famine is already unfolding across Gaza.