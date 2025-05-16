Gaza death toll surpasses 53,000
The known death toll in Gaza, based on recovered and identified bodies, has now surpassed 53,000 after health officials counted 127 killed on Thursday alone.
Gaza death toll surpasses 53,000
The known death toll in Gaza, based on recovered and identified bodies, has now surpassed 53,000 after health officials counted 127 killed on Thursday alone.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co