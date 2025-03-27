Gaza is now enduring the longest siege by Israel since the war began on 7 October 2023, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or Unrwa, said on Thursday.

“During the ceasefire, 500–600 trucks arrived daily. Now, nothing,” Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of Unrwa said on Thursday on X.

He added that last week saw the single deadliest day in the past year and a half of war with more than 500 people reported killed, including women and children.

Lazzarini added that eight Unrwa staff were killed in the past week alone.

“People continue to search for safety. Over 140,000 people were forced to flee due to the Israeli authorities evacuation orders,” he said.