Palestinian football star Muhannad Fadl al-Lay died on Thursday after being wounded in an Israeli attack on his home earlier this week.

The attack took place on Monday at the al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza. Lay’s death makes him the second football player to be killed this week in the besieged enclave.

Lay was a player for the Al-Maghazi Services Club and the Palestinian national football team.

The Palestinian Football Association said in a statement that: “A drone fired a missile at Muhannad’s room on the third floor of his home, causing him to suffer a severe skull haemorrhage, which led to his death.”

The association noted that the footballer attempted to travel outside the blockaded strip to join his wife in Norway before the outbreak of the war, but he was prevented from leaving and was not able to see his family.

Read more: Gaza football star killed in Israeli strike, raising athlete death toll to 585