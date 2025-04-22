The Government Media Office in Gaza warned on Monday against the circulation of “misleading rumours” concerning alleged plans for mass migration from the enclave, accusing Israel of orchestrating a campaign aimed at “undermining national consciousness and destabilising Palestinian resilience”.

“We are monitoring what has recently been circulated on some social media platforms — false posts and misleading information about alleged arrangements for mass migration from the Gaza Strip, supposedly organised by controversial figures in cooperation with external parties, promoting the travel of Palestinian families through Ramon Airport to various countries around the world,” the office said in a statement.

“We categorically affirm that this information is completely false. It is part of a malicious and systematic campaign designed to undermine the steadfastness of our Palestinian people, weaken their national consciousness, and push them towards forced migration under the pressure of suffering and war,” the statement added.

It further stressed that “the Israeli occupation is behind these posts, which are promoted by fake, malicious, or misled accounts, or by individuals who do not possess accurate information, using forged documents and worthless legal authorisation forms”.

The statement also noted that these parties are promoting “the illusion created by the occupation of so-called ‘safe migration’ funded by Israel, in an attempt to whitewash the ugly reality of its mass displacement schemes, which it failed to impose by force and is now trying to push through deceitful, transparent methods”.

It warned that some of the phone numbers being circulated within these campaigns are being used as tools for recruitment and security communication, cautioning against “the serious dangers of falling for this poisonous propaganda.”

The statement further explained that “the few cases of individuals who have recently left Gaza are well known, and they consist of patients and wounded persons who completed travel procedures to receive medical treatment abroad via the Kerem Shalom crossing — they are not migrants. Any claims to the contrary are deliberate lies and distortions of the facts”.

Earlier this month, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz threatened to make Gaza “smaller and more isolated”.

“Gaza will be increasingly reduced in size and become more isolated, while more of its residents will be forced to leave the combat zones,” Katz said in a post on X.

Katz also noted that “during the Passover holiday, the army took control of the Morag corridor, which cuts across the Gaza Strip from east to west over a distance of 12 kilometres, separating the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, thus turning the area between the Philadelphi corridor and the Morag corridor into part of the Israeli security belt”.