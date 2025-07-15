An Israeli scheme to move hundreds of thousands of already uprooted Palestinians to a so-called “humanitarian city” in Gaza has led politicians to spar with the defense establishment, but officials say a practical plan has yet to be crafted.

Even without a clear blueprint, opposition critics have denounced the proposal, with some likening the suggested site to a “concentration camp,” which could lead to ethnic cleansing in the coastal enclave devastated by 21 months of conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration has defended the project, saying it would offer civilians a safe haven while further weakening Hamas militants’ grip on Gaza, but it remains unclear whether it is a concrete government policy.