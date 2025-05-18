More than 100 people were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza on Sunday morning as mediators continued to push for a temporary ceasefire in Qatar.

“We have at least 100 martyrs since overnight. Complete families were wiped off the civil registration record by Israeli bombardment,” Khalil Al-Deqran, Gaza health ministry spokesperson, told Reuters by phone.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has expanded its strikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of people since Thursday, in preparation for a new ground offensive to achieve ‘operational control’ in parts of Gaza.

The attacks came as Qatari and Egyptian mediators continue to push for a temporary ceasefire that would see Israel lift its suffocating siege on Gaza and Hamas release a number of captives.