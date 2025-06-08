The Government Media Office in Gaza denied Israeli military claims that a tunnel was found beneath the European Hospital in southern Gaza, calling the allegation false and fabricated.

In an official statement, the office said the video released by the Israeli army shows a narrow metal pipe that cannot fit a person, has no stairs or equipment, and is located in an area used for rainwater drainage.

The office accused Israeli forces of digging the site themselves and staging the footage near the hospital’s emergency department, which remains crowded with patients. It said this is part of a broader Israeli campaign to justify attacks on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

Previous claims about tunnels under hospitals, including Al-Shifa, Nasser, and Hamad, were also disproven, the office said, with no tunnels found in those facilities.