Gaza’s Government Media Office has accused Israel of committing a “horrific and deliberate crime,” saying that Israeli forces are baiting desperate Palestinians with promises of food only to gun them down.

The statement, released via Telegram, said Israel has killed at least 102 Palestinians and wounded nearly 500 others at so-called aid delivery points since the US-backed Gaza Aid Foundation began operating in the besieged enclave on 27 May.

“These so-called aid centres are placed in exposed, high-risk areas controlled by the occupation forces,” the office said. “They have become death traps. Starving civilians are lured in by hunger and siege, then coldly targeted and shot.”

Describing the shootings as calculated and part of a broader agenda, the office said the scenes reflect “the cruelty behind this operation and expose its real intent”.

It urged the United Nations, the Security Council, and global rights groups to act immediately by forcing open official border crossings – without Israeli oversight or conditions – to prevent further atrocities.