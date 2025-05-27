The Gaza media office has slammed Israel, calling the video footage of starving Palestinians overunning a US-led aid center an indictment against Israel and its policy of “starvation, siege, and bombing.”

“Thousands of starving civilians – besieged and cut off from food and medicine by the occupation for nearly 90 days – rushed to these areas in a heartbreaking scene that ended with the storming of distribution centres and the seizing of food under the crushing weight of hunger,” the media office said.

Israeli forces responded to the starving crowd “by opening fire and injuring several citizens, which clearly reflects the total collapse of the so-called humanitarian track that the occupation claims to uphold,” the media office added.