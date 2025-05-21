My niece is barely alive. A week ago, her sister, Juri, was killed in an Israeli air strike.

Juri was just six years old. She was asleep when the missile hit. Her tiny body, wrapped in white cloth, is now one more number in a growing mass grave.

Her sister survived the blast, but barely. Their father and grandfather were also injured in the strike. But now, the little girl is fading. Her haemoglobin level has dropped to seven, and she needs a blood transfusion. She needs proper food and safety – but in Gaza, those things no longer exist.

There is no food or clean water. There are no working hospitals or blood banks. There is no safety.

And yet, this week, Israel announced to the world that it had “allowed” humanitarian aid into Gaza – as if this was a gesture of mercy that excused the slaughter.

