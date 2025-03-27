For the third consecutive day, hundreds of Gaza residents took to the streets to protest against Hamas rule and the ongoing war with Israel, witnesses told dpa.

The demonstrators called for Hamas to leave the territory, with protests taking place in several locations across the coastal territory on Thursday, according to local residents and Palestinian media reports.

Posts shared on social media appeared to show protesters holding signs reading “Hamas Out” and “Hamas Are Terrorists.”

Hamas warned residents against supporting Israeli interests. Removing the group from power has been a key goal of Israel’s military campaign.

Protests against Hamas have been rare in Gaza, where the militant group is known for cracking down harshly on internal opponents.